It might only be the first week of February, but already there are more rugby league matches than you can poke a stick at.

All of the NSWRL's junior competitions - the SG Ball, Harold Matthews Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup, will get underway this weekend, while the women's state-based premiership also kicks off.

There are also set to be two NRL trials, with the Broncos and Dolphins in action early against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Central Queensland Capras respectively.

On the other side of the world, the RFL championship - the second tier of English rugby league - also gets underway.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to all matches this weekend, with all times listed as AEDT.

Here is a guide to the competitions which will be taking place.

NSWRL women's premiership: State-based women's competition run by NSWRL

Andrew Johns Cup: Under-16 NSWRL country competition

Laurie Daley Cup: Under-18 NSWRL country competition

Harold Matthews Cup: Under-17 NSWRL city competition

SG Ball Cup: Under-19 NSWRL city competition

RFL Championship: Second tier of English rugby league

Some select NSWRL games will be live streamed on NSWRL.tv, while the two NRL trials are likely to be live streamed by the clubs involved.