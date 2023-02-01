It might only be the first week of February, but already there are more rugby league matches than you can poke a stick at.
All of the NSWRL's junior competitions - the SG Ball, Harold Matthews Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup, will get underway this weekend, while the women's state-based premiership also kicks off.
There are also set to be two NRL trials, with the Broncos and Dolphins in action early against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Central Queensland Capras respectively.
On the other side of the world, the RFL championship - the second tier of English rugby league - also gets underway.
This is Zero Tackle's guide to all matches this weekend, with all times listed as AEDT.
Here is a guide to the competitions which will be taking place.
- NSWRL women's premiership: State-based women's competition run by NSWRL
- Andrew Johns Cup: Under-16 NSWRL country competition
- Laurie Daley Cup: Under-18 NSWRL country competition
- Harold Matthews Cup: Under-17 NSWRL city competition
- SG Ball Cup: Under-19 NSWRL city competition
- RFL Championship: Second tier of English rugby league
Some select NSWRL games will be live streamed on NSWRL.tv, while the two NRL trials are likely to be live streamed by the clubs involved.
|Date
|Time
|Competition
|Fixture
|Venue
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Andrew Johns
|North Coast Bulldogs vs Northern Tigers
|Geoff King Motors Oval, Coffs Harbour
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Andrew Johns
|Riverina Bulls vs South Coast Dragons
|McDonalds Park, Wagga Wagga
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Andrew Johns
|Newcastle Maitland Knights vs Northern Rivers Titans
|Cessnock Sportsground, Cessnock
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Harold Matthews
|Balmain Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks
|Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Harold Matthews
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons
|Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Harold Matthews
|North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights
|Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
|Sat Feb 4
|10:00am
|Tarsha Gale
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons
|Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
|Sat Feb 4
|10:30am
|Harold Matthews
|Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
|Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
|Sat Feb 4
|11:20am
|Laurie Daley
|North Coast Bulldogs vs Northern Tigers
|Geoff King Motors Oval, Coffs Harbour
|Sat Feb 4
|11:20am
|Laurie Daley
|Riverina Bulls vs South Coast Dragons
|McDonalds Park, Wagga Wagga
|Sat Feb 4
|11:20am
|Laurie Daley
|Newcastle Maitland Knights vs Northern Rivers Titans
|Cessnock Sportsground, Cessnock
|Sat Feb 4
|11:30am
|NSW Women's
|Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
|Sat Feb 4
|11:30am
|SG Ball
|Balmain Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks
|Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
|Sat Feb 4
|11:30am
|SG Ball
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons
|Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
|Sat Feb 4
|11:30am
|SG Ball
|Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders
|Comely Banks Recreation Reserve, Melbourne
|Sat Feb 4
|11:30am
|SG Ball
|North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights
|Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
|Sat Feb 4
|12:00pm
|SG Ball
|Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
|Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
|Sat Feb 4
|1:00pm
|Tarsha Gale
|North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights
|Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
|Sat Feb 4
|1:00pm
|Tarsha Gale
|Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
|Sat Feb 4
|1:30pm
|Tarsha Gale
|Indigenous Academy Roosters vs Parramatta Eels
|Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
|Sat Feb 4
|2:30pm
|Harold Matthews
|Western Suburbs Magpies vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
|Sat Feb 4
|2:30pm
|NSW Women's
|North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights
|Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
|Sat Feb 4
|2:45pm
|NSW Women's
|Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons
|Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
|Sat Feb 4
|3:00pm
|Harold Matthews
|Central Coast Roosters vs Canberra Raiders
|Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
|Sat Feb 4
|4:00pm
|SG Ball
|Western Suburbs Magpies vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
|Sat Feb 4
|4:30pm
|NSW Women's
|Central Coast Roosters vs Wentworthville Magpies
|Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
|Sat Feb 4
|5:00pm
|NRL trial
|Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Brisbane Broncos
|BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
|Sat Feb 4
|8:00pm
|NRL trial
|Central Queensland Capras vs The Dolphins
|Marley Breen Oval, Gladstone
|Sun Feb 5
|1:00am
|RFL Championship
|Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique XIII
|Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, Barrow
|Sun Feb 5
|10:00am
|Andrew Johns
|Monaro Colts vs Central Coast Roosters
|NSWRL HQ, Bruce
|Sun Feb 5
|10:30am
|Harold Matthews
|Illawarra Steelers vs Penrith Panthers
|WIN Stadium, Wollongong
|Sun Feb 5
|11:00am
|Andrew Johns
|Western Rams vs Macarthur Wests Tigers
|Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
|Sun Feb 4
|11:00am
|SG Ball
|South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors
|Redfern Oval, Redfern
|Sun Feb 5
|11:20am
|Laurie Daley
|Monaro Colts vs Central Coast Roosters
|NSWRL HQ, Bruce
|Sun Feb 5
|12:00pm
|Tarsha Gale
|Illawarra Steelers vs Penrith Panthers
|WIN Stadium, Wollongong
|Sun Feb 5
|12:20pm
|Laurie Daley
|Western Rams vs Macarthur Wests Tigers
|Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
|Sun Feb 5
|1:30pm
|SG Ball
|Illawarra Steelers vs Penrith Panthers
|WIN Stadium, Wollongong
|Sun Feb 5
|3:15pm
|NSW Women's
|Illawarra Steelers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|WIN Stadium, Wollongong
|Mon Feb 6
|1:00am
|RFL Championship
|London Broncos vs Batley Bulldogs
|Cherry Red Records Stadium, London
|Mon Feb 6
|1:00am
|RFL Championship
|Halifax Panthers vs Sheffield Eagles
|The Shay Stadium, Halifax
|Mon Feb 6
|1:00am
|RFL Championship
|Swinton Lions vs Newcastle Thunder
|Heywood Road, Swinton
|Mon Feb 6
|1:00am
|RFL Championship
|Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven RLFC
|Odsal Stadium, Bradford
|Mon Feb 6
|1:00am
|RFL Championship
|York City Knights vs Widnes Vikings
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Tue Feb 7
|5:45am
|RFL Championship
|Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers
|Cougar Park, Keighley