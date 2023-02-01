BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: Wayne Bennett poses for a photo with the revealing of the Dolphins Heritage Round jersey during a Dolphins NRL press conference at Suncorp Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It might only be the first week of February, but already there are more rugby league matches than you can poke a stick at.

All of the NSWRL's junior competitions - the SG Ball, Harold Matthews Cup, Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup, will get underway this weekend, while the women's state-based premiership also kicks off.

There are also set to be two NRL trials, with the Broncos and Dolphins in action early against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Central Queensland Capras respectively.

On the other side of the world, the RFL championship - the second tier of English rugby league - also gets underway.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to all matches this weekend, with all times listed as AEDT.

Here is a guide to the competitions which will be taking place.

  • NSWRL women's premiership: State-based women's competition run by NSWRL
  • Andrew Johns Cup: Under-16 NSWRL country competition
  • Laurie Daley Cup: Under-18 NSWRL country competition
  • Harold Matthews Cup: Under-17 NSWRL city competition
  • SG Ball Cup: Under-19 NSWRL city competition
  • RFL Championship: Second tier of English rugby league

Some select NSWRL games will be live streamed on NSWRL.tv, while the two NRL trials are likely to be live streamed by the clubs involved.

Date Time Competition Fixture Venue
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Andrew Johns North Coast Bulldogs vs Northern Tigers Geoff King Motors Oval, Coffs Harbour
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Andrew Johns Riverina Bulls vs South Coast Dragons McDonalds Park, Wagga Wagga
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Andrew Johns Newcastle Maitland Knights vs Northern Rivers Titans Cessnock Sportsground, Cessnock
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Harold Matthews Balmain Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Harold Matthews Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Harold Matthews North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
Sat Feb 4 10:00am Tarsha Gale Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
Sat Feb 4 10:30am Harold Matthews Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
Sat Feb 4 11:20am Laurie Daley North Coast Bulldogs vs Northern Tigers Geoff King Motors Oval, Coffs Harbour
Sat Feb 4 11:20am Laurie Daley Riverina Bulls vs South Coast Dragons McDonalds Park, Wagga Wagga
Sat Feb 4 11:20am Laurie Daley Newcastle Maitland Knights vs Northern Rivers Titans Cessnock Sportsground, Cessnock
Sat Feb 4 11:30am NSW Women's Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
Sat Feb 4 11:30am SG Ball Balmain Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
Sat Feb 4 11:30am SG Ball Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
Sat Feb 4 11:30am SG Ball Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders Comely Banks Recreation Reserve, Melbourne
Sat Feb 4 11:30am SG Ball North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
Sat Feb 4 12:00pm SG Ball Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
Sat Feb 4 1:00pm Tarsha Gale North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
Sat Feb 4 1:00pm Tarsha Gale Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
Sat Feb 4 1:30pm Tarsha Gale Indigenous Academy Roosters vs Parramatta Eels Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
Sat Feb 4 2:30pm Harold Matthews Western Suburbs Magpies vs Manly Sea Eagles Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
Sat Feb 4 2:30pm NSW Women's North Sydney Bears vs Newcastle Knights Hills Grammar, Kenthurst
Sat Feb 4 2:45pm NSW Women's Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Dragons Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
Sat Feb 4 3:00pm Harold Matthews Central Coast Roosters vs Canberra Raiders Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
Sat Feb 4 4:00pm SG Ball Western Suburbs Magpies vs Manly Sea Eagles Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Campbelltown
Sat Feb 4 4:30pm NSW Women's Central Coast Roosters vs Wentworthville Magpies Morry Breen Oval, Central Coast
Sat Feb 4 5:00pm NRL trial Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Brisbane Broncos BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
Sat Feb 4 8:00pm NRL trial Central Queensland Capras vs The Dolphins Marley Breen Oval, Gladstone
Sun Feb 5 1:00am RFL Championship Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique XIII Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, Barrow
Sun Feb 5 10:00am Andrew Johns Monaro Colts vs Central Coast Roosters NSWRL HQ, Bruce
Sun Feb 5 10:30am Harold Matthews Illawarra Steelers vs Penrith Panthers WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Sun Feb 5 11:00am Andrew Johns Western Rams vs Macarthur Wests Tigers Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Sun Feb 4 11:00am SG Ball South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors Redfern Oval, Redfern
Sun Feb 5 11:20am Laurie Daley Monaro Colts vs Central Coast Roosters NSWRL HQ, Bruce
Sun Feb 5 12:00pm Tarsha Gale Illawarra Steelers vs Penrith Panthers WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Sun Feb 5 12:20pm Laurie Daley Western Rams vs Macarthur Wests Tigers Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Sun Feb 5 1:30pm SG Ball Illawarra Steelers vs Penrith Panthers WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Sun Feb 5 3:15pm NSW Women's Illawarra Steelers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Mon Feb 6 1:00am RFL Championship London Broncos vs Batley Bulldogs Cherry Red Records Stadium, London
Mon Feb 6 1:00am RFL Championship Halifax Panthers vs Sheffield Eagles The Shay Stadium, Halifax
Mon Feb 6 1:00am RFL Championship Swinton Lions vs Newcastle Thunder Heywood Road, Swinton
Mon Feb 6 1:00am RFL Championship Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven RLFC Odsal Stadium, Bradford
Mon Feb 6 1:00am RFL Championship York City Knights vs Widnes Vikings LNER Community Stadium, York
Tue Feb 7 5:45am RFL Championship Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers Cougar Park, Keighley