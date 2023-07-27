The Newcastle Knights have officially locked up the future of Tyson Frizell in what will likely be the final contract of the second-rowers career.

Confirming the news on Thursday evening, the Knights revealed they have re-signed Frizell until at least the end of the 2024 season on a one-year guaranteed extension, however, a two-year option gives Frizell the option to remain in the Hunter until at least the end of 2026.

The club have confirmed the first year of the option is in Frizell's favour, with the club then also needing to agree to a mutual option for 2026.

Frizell, who switched to the Knights ahead of the 2021 season after stints with the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons, will be turning 35 at the end of the 2026 season.

In improved form this year, the forward earned a re-call to the New South Wales State of Origin side and, to go with his more than 230 NRL games, has played 16 Origins for the Blues, 14 Tests for Australia and another 6 for Wales.

The multi-national star could well move past 300 NRL games if he stays fit and takes up all his options over the next three years.

“We are delighted Tyson has recommitted to the club," Knights' director of football Peter Parr said in a statement.

“His football this year has been as good as it has ever been.

“Tyson's presence both on and off field is highly valued by our club.

“We look forward to him continuing to play well and provide leadership to help further develop our playing group, especially the young players coming through.”

Frizell, who is one of the leaders in the Hunter, was voted the club's player of the year last year and could be on track for similar honours this year.

The club have lost Lachlan Fitzgibbon to the English Super League next season, meaning Frizell will continue to play a starting role, likely alongside arriving young gun Kai Pearce-Paul, who exits the Wigan Warriors at the end of the season having played for the English side during last year's Rugby League World Cup.

Prior to re-signing, Frizell was linked with the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, and English clubs.