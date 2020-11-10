Panthers fullback Daine Laurie is in talks with the Wests Tigers, per The Daily Telegraph‘s Fatima Kdouh.

Following his debut in round 13 of this season, Laurie managed just two further appearances at the first grade level, with Penrith coach Ivan Cleary preferring Dylan Edwards in the No. 1 jumper.

Laurie is just one of 13 Panthers that is set to come out of contract at the cessation of next season. He also remains without a contract option.

Although the 21-year-old still has a year to run on his development contract with Penrith, Wests have tabled a two-year deal for the speedster beginning in 2022.

Kdouh reported on Tuesday night that two parties are close to completing said deal.

Laurie joined the Panther’s SG Ball team in 2017 before an outstanding 2018 season saw him named as the Jersey Flegg player of the year.

The Iluka born back’s dominant 2018 season was punctuated with 17 tries, 119 tackle busts and 20 line breaks.

Despite an obvious dip upon reaching first grade, Tigers fans should be licking their lips at the prospect of Laurie calling Leichhardt at the completion of next season.