Following his latest suspension at the Rugby League World Cup, reports have emerged that divisive Sydney Roosters front-rower Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has caught the eye of French Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the club have held internal discussions about the prospect of luring the 33-year-old away from Bondi and seeking an immediate release from the final year of his Tri-colour contract.

Though he regularly courted controversy and judicial attention in his most recent NRL campaign, it's believed the Roosters will be unlikely to release Waerea-Hargreaves.

The French club has a history with the Sydney Roosters, with former halfback Mitchell Pearce currently plying his trade alongside Waerea-Hargreaves' former front-row partner Siosiua Taukeiaho.

The Telegraph reports that for the deal to happen, the Dragons would need to offload another former Roosters prop in Dylan Napa. Napa has already been told that he can leave the club a year before the completion of his current contract but he is yet to find a new club.

Current Catalans head coach Steve McNamara is currently in England assisting the French national side, where he's working with current Roosters boss Trent Robinson, which could benefit the negotiation process.

McNamara had previously served as an assistant under Robinson at the Roosters, and given their recent transfer history the clubs clearly have a good relationship.

But despite the attention he attracts, Robinson has been effusive in his praise and defence of the giant Kiwi prop.

“There's not many like him; it is a dying art,” Robinson told the Telegraph in September.

“He goes overboard sometimes but that's the art to being a great enforcer. He knows when to push the limits.”