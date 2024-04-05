Four NRL clubs have emerged as the frontrunners to book a spot for the two season-opening games in Las Vegas for the 2025 season.

The Panthers have long viewed 2025 as the ideal year for the club to travel overseas, given they will lose access to their regular home ground in Penrith next season while it is receiving renovations.

They have earmarked games in Las Vegas, a home Magic Round clash, and their usual Bathurst matches to offset some of the damage that playing their Sydney games in Parramatta will do.

The Penrith Panthers were always one of the favourites to be chosen to compete in Las Vegas next year, but three clubs have joined them as the front-runners.

According to News Corp, the other three top contenders are the Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm.

This would create a Western Sydney blockbuster match between the Eels and Panthers, while the Cowboys would take on the Storm.

It is understood that the NRL's deadline for submission closes on Friday, and the Broncos, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Roosters, Titans, and Wests Tigers will not be one of the four teams heading to the United States, per the publication.

Although not seen as contenders, The Dolphins, Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights, and St George Illawarra Dragons are all still in the race to play in the city that never sleeps.

“I would love to go to Vegas,” Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes said.

“It's something different. I watched the games this year and it looked like a great occasion.

“The fans really got behind it over there, to have 40,000 fans at the double header was awesome and it's great to see us growing the game.

“Hopefully we put our hand up to play in Vegas next year. The Storm have been one of the leading clubs for a long time, so the club would do a great job at promoting the concept.”