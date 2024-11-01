The Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs have all reportedly joined the Dolphins in the race to secure the services of Ben Hunt.

Hunt was due to be off-contract at the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of 2025 but was released earlier this week by the club.

His manager confirmed on the same day that Hunt would be open to all offers, but nothing would be done until he finished up with Australian Kangaroos commitments at the Pacific Championships.

The Queensland Maroons representative is now likely to see a scramble break out for his services.

The Dolphins were the first club to publicly express interest, with News Corp now reporting the Brisbane Broncos have made an approach to his management as well, although no offer has been tabled.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Michael Carayannis also said that the Bulldogs and Roosters will be involved.

RELATED >> 10 realistic options to replace Ben Hunt in 2025

It was previously reported that the Bulldogs had exited the race for his services before he was granted a release from his contract.

“There are at least four clubs linked to him,” Carayannis said.

“You have the Bulldogs, Roosters, Dolphins and Broncos, who are a bit of a smokey.

“There is uncertainty around Ezra Mam, and when we get some clarity on that situation, the Broncos could then be in line to make a play for Hunt.

“He's currently in New Zealand for the Pacific Championship. Once that's done, Ben Hunt will sit down with clubs.”

Brisbane may need a replacement for Ezra Mam, who is set to miss at least the first half of the 2025 NRL season through suspension over an off-field incident, while the Roosters will be without Sam Walker, who is recovering from an ACL injury.

The other sticking point over Ben Hunt's future will be an NRL salary cap valuation, which teams will not be allowed to pay him less than.

What number that will be is unclear, with the NRL believed to be waiting for offers to be tabled before making a call.