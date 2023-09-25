It has been revealed that exiting Sydney Roosters' forward Nathan Brown's NRL future is still in limbo, with no contract on the table for 2024.

Brown, a former two-time State of Origin player, made the switch from the Parramatta Eels to the Roosters in a surprise move early in the 2023 season.

It came after he was told during the middle of the 2022 season that his services at the Eels were no longer required, and that, following the end of his contract in 2023, he wasn't going to be retained.

His switch to the Roosters came after he had been recalled to the Eels side for the losing effort in the 2022 grand final, and he ultimately played just ten first-grade games this year, making his club debut for the Roosters in Round 12 before being sent off for a high shot during what was his final game for the club in Round 23.

At the club's recent end of year presentation night, coach Trent Robinson confirmed Brown would exit at the end of 2023.

"Nathan Brown. I really want to say thankyou for coming over. It has been tough for Browny coming across from Parramatta but he is a good man and he has shown that this year," Robinson said.

Now, News Corp are reporting that he has no new deal on the table and is instead searching for an opportunity with his NRL career in limbo.

The news may come as a shock, with the Fairfield-born 30-year-old renowned as one of the toughest players in the NRL during his best years at the Eels.

He has been a shell of his former self in recent times though, and with the speed of the NRL continuing to increase, he was left behind with lock forward play evolving rapidly following the dramatic rise of players like Isaah Yeo, Patrick Carrigan and Cameron Murray.

It's unclear whether any NRL clubs will make a play for the hard-headed Brown, although with so few players remaining off-contract for the remaining roster spots in 2024, and most clubs still having room to move, it appears likely a club will pick him up at basement price.

Brown has played 148 NRL games since his 2013 debut with the Wests Tigers.