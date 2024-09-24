Gold Coast Titans forward Seth Nikotemo has officially been granted a release from the remainder of his contract to take up a new opportunity with another club.

An U19s QLD Maroons representative, Seth Nikotemo, has yet to feature in an NRL match but is slowly making a name for himself in the lower levels as he further enhances his development and skill.

However, he will have to wait a further three seasons if he wants to eventually make his NRL debut after inking a new contract with overseas club Wakefield Trinity until the end of the 2027 season.

Named in the Gold Coast Titans development list this season, he was meant to be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster in 2025 before running off-contract. But, he has now been granted an early release from the remainder of his contract.

“I'm extremely excited for this new journey, it's a massive move for myself being young but I already feel very welcomed by the staff I have spoken with," he said in a statement.

"Wakefield seems like the perfect fit for me and I can't wait to meet the boys and get settled into the club."

Playing for the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup this season he scored one try, made two line-breaks and 272 tackles, and averaged 52 running metres a match in 14 games, predominately starting in the back-row.

Only 20 years old, Nikotemo is highly regarded but sat behind several Titans players, including Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jacob Alick, Josiah Pahulu, and Klese Haas.

Freeing up a spot in the Top 30 roster, his departure comes after reports emerged that the Titans have emerged as the frontrunners for the signature of NSW Blues front-rower Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

“We are delighted to add Seth to the squad for the next three seasons," Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell added.

"He's a high-quality young back rower with power and punch in his attacking game adding to an uncompromising defensive game.

"After speaking to him I'm confident he will fit in perfectly with the way we want to play and I'm looking forward to him coming over to both take his game to the next level and add to the high quality squad we are putting together.”