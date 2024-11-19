The Gold Coast Titans hvae confirmed Papua New Guinea international forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke has re-signed with the club for the 2025 season.

As exclusively revealed by Zero Tackle a week ago, the prop has now confirmed his contract extension to remain at Parkwood as part of Des Hasler's side.

“I'm really proud to remain a Titan in 2025 and continue my time on the Gold Coast,” Alick-Wiencke said in a club statement confirming his re-signing.

The Titans are not short on forwards, and players like Alick-Wiencke will not only help the club balance their salary cap, but also have suitable depth in the case of injuries.

As it stands, the representative forward will be stuck behind the returning Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who missed 2024 with an ACL injury, Queensland representative forward Meoaki Fotuaika and off-season signing Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who has joined from the Parramatta Eels.

He may well battle for a spot on the Gold Coast bench though, and the forward said his aim is to push for regular first-grade rugby league.

“I feel we have one of the most elite forward packs in the competition and I'm really excited to have the opportunity to continue learning from them as I push towards being part of the 17 more regularly," the forward added.

“The Gold Coast is also a great community to raise my young family, and I'm really excited for what's to come here at the Titans."

The forward, who is now 25 years of age, has played ten NRL games across the last two seasons and has also expanded his game to be able to play on the edge of the park in the second-row.