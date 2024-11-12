After representing Papua New Guinea in the 2024 Pacific Championships, Jacob Alick-Wiencke's great form in the tournament has seen him earn a contract extension with the Gold Coast Titans.

According to sources speaking under the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle can reveal that Alick-Wiencke has signed a contract extension with the Gold Coast Titans and will remain at the club for the 2025 NRL season.

Despite losing 54-12 to the New Zealand Kiwis on Sunday, Alick-Wiencke was a crucial part in the success of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls that saw them win the Pacific Bowl and register strong victories against the Cook Islands and Fiji.

Named in the 2023 QLD Cup Team of the Year, the 25-year-old has featured in ten matches for the Titans in the past two seasons and been a crucial back-up player after the club was hit with several injury issues over the past 24 months.

An eight-time representative for the PNG Kumuls, he will be eager to cement a spot on the interchange bench for next season as the Titans look to re-enter the NRL Finals series after a disappointing campaign this year.

The new contract will also see him remain in Australia after he was previously hunted by Hull FC at the end of 2023 and was destined to catch the interest of various Super League teams.

Recently, Alick-Wiencke spoke to Zero Tackle about how amazing it was to be a member of one of the competition's best forward packs that included representative players David Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Reagan Campbell-Gillard also joins from the Parramatta Eels next season.

"It's one of the more elite packs in the comp and when they get it right it's unreal," Alick-Wiencke told this publication.

"It's obviously tough for me. I'm a bit in the back behind that pack, but I'll try to push my selection case in the pre-season, and it's good learning off those guys, even seeing how they train and the intensity they're always at every single day."