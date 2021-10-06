Former New Zealand Warrior Manu Vatuvei has pleaded guilty to importation of methamphetamine.

Under New Zealand law, the charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. The former winger admitted to the charge on Wednesday, bringing to a close two years worth of legal proceedings.

Vatuvei will be sentenced in December, with the 35-year-old to learn whether he will face the maximum penalty or not then.

Judge Jonathan Moses has allowed Vatuvei to remain on bail with tight curfew restrictions.

Vatuvei was originally charged in December, 2019.

The trial spent approximately 18 months with name impression orders as police investigated, but that order was lifted earlier this year when Vatuvei posted a video admitting he was the sportsman charged, and that he would fight for his innocence.

While Vatuvei admitted to a representative charge of importing methamphetamine, the remaining charges will be withdrawn, according to a Stuff.co.nz report.

He was previously charged with importing, possessing and supplying the illegal substance in September, October and November of 2019, according to Fox Sports.

Vatuvei's brother and one other man were also charged, with his brother admitting to the charges last month. The other man is yet to face trial.

The judge of the trial said granting Vatuvei bail was no indication of the charge that would be imposed.