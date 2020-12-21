English Super League side the Salford Red Devils have identified former Wests Tigers forward Elijah Taylor as their main target for the 2021 season, per totalrl.com.

The 30 year-old has been targeted by a number of Super League clubs but had seemingly decided to stay in Australia in hope of an NRL contract.

Taylor made 11 appearances for the Tigers this season and was thought to be content, however the Red Devils deal may be too good to refuse.

That decision appears to be wavering with Salford now set to bring in the New Zealand international ahead of the 2021 season.

Salford don’t have all their eggs in one basket but have made it clear who their main man is, having a quota spot available which puts them in a great position to secure Taylor.

Taylor has made 186 appearances in the NRL to date with the Warriors, Panthers and Tigers and was released by the latter in September.