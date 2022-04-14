Following a fortnight filled with injuries, furor and the fallout from a fight born by muddied sneakers, the Brisbane Broncos have provided the rugby league world with a feel-good story after bringing Delouise Hoeter into their squad for their Round 6 date with the Panthers.

Hoeter, 28, has spent the entirety of his life on the move after shifting from Tonga to Auckland and then onto Queensland before landing at Wests on an NYC deal in 2013.

However, after realising his first-grade dreams on seven occasions throughout the 2015 NRL season, the centre-come-wing was cast aside at Concord and forced back onto the again.

After whistle stops along his Q-Cup tour with Townsville and Norths between 2016 and 2017, the one-time Tongan international found a home with Wynnum Manly across the course of the past four campaigns.

And after impressing with the vaunted feeder club, Hoeter was thrown an NRL lifeline by the Broncos this summer after his train-and-trial deal was upgraded to a Top 30 contract on Kevin Walters' roster.

Although the fairytale return for the ex-Tiger will be the talk of Red Hill, cynical Broncos fans' glasses will still be half empty given Hoeter's call-up has come at the expense of the injured Herbie Farnworth.

Despite initially being listed by Brisbane for their Friday night battle at BlueBet Stadium, the left centre will be left back in the River City due to pulling up with a knee complaint, per a tweet from Adam Jackson of Nine News Queensland.

Farnworth will now join Albert Kelly and Payne Haas on the sideline after the pair were slapped with single-week bans and respective fines for their now infamous public stoush caught on camera.

The extent of the 22-year-old's joint complaint is not yet known, with the club themselves still yet to offer an official comment.