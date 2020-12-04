Recently delisted Melbourne Storm winger Sandor Earl is set to announce his retirement from rugby league.

While the NRL journeyman is set to announce anything official, he did reveal his decision this week.

“I haven’t announced it, so its a but of a scoop, but i’ll be hanging up the boots,” Earl said on SEN’s The Jimmy Smith Show.

When asked why he came to the decision to call time on his career, the 31-year-old revealed there were a number of factors in play.

“A combination of things… the people that know me have a pretty good perspective and understanding,” he said.

“Rugby league has been everything for me, it’s been a dream come true, its what I’ve dedicated my whole life to.

“Im really proud of the things i’ve achieved and my time at the Melbourne Storm.”

Earl revealed he is set to take a different avenue away from rugby league.

“Transitioning is never easy, but there’s so much stuff i want to do off the field and that i’m involved in, i guess there’s another life that i want to pursue.”

Earl played a total of 56 NRL games, spanning across the Storm, Roosters, Panthers and Raiders, scoring 26 tries.

The winger also featured for the New Zealand Māori one one occasion in 2010, playing against England.