Sydney Roosters premiership-winning forward Sam Moa is on the lookout for a new coaching job after returning to Australia after a stint in the Super League.

Previously working under Steve McNamara at the Catalans Dragons since 2021, the former England coach gave Moa a glowing endorsement as he looks for his next coaching job.

McNamara and Moa are coming off a Super League Grand Final loss to the Wigan Warriors that included former NRL star Bevan French and future Canberra Raiders second-rower Morgan Smithes.

As reported by News Corp, Moa has relocated to Sydney, Australia, from France for personal reasons as he looks to secure a spot on an NRL coaching staff.

“He is an outstanding coach and an outstanding human being,” McNamara said, per News Corp.

“His knowledge of the defensive contact part of the game is second to none. He has been awesome for us in terms of what he has provided.

"Anybody who takes him up will get an outstanding coach and person. He will make a difference to any organisation.

“He is a huge loss for us at Catalans.”

Before his coaching career began with the Catalans Dragons, Moa played professionally for 13 seasons, transitioning from the NRL to the Super League to the NRL and finally back to the Super League - his last season was in the French Elite One Championship.

His tenure as a player included 169 Super League games and 97 NRL appearances for the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters, whilst winning a premiership with the latter in 2013.