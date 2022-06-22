Despite routinely being lambasted by fans, opponents and the press, Wests Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks has finally found himself in unfamiliar territory for the first time in a decade.

Since commencing his first-grade career with the merged entity in Round 24 of the 2013 season, Brooks is anticipated to be dropped from the Tigers' senior team after muted performances across the past fortnight.

While the prospect of planning for a future without Brooks is sure to be keeping with the club's plans to embrace youth and blueprint for development, the 27-year-old's contract is acting as an anchor.

With reports that the one-time NRL All-Star is set to earn within the vicinity of $950,000 and $1.1 million for his services next season, Brooks has the ability to chew through as much as 12 per cent of the Tigers' salary cap.

Though currently committed to keeping the Holy Cross and Leichhardt junior after turning down a pair of his transfer requests during the off-season, Wests will again be asked to re-evaluate their relationship across the coming months.

Given a litany of sides holding onto the ladder's bottom rung are in need of a starting half - including Wayne Bennett's Dolphins - there is a market for a player of Brooks' stature.

However, the Sydneysider's future is sure to remain in the balance until club powerbrokers Lee Hagipantelis, Justin Pascoe and Tim Sheens can land ex-coach Michael Maguire's replacement.

Irrespective of the fact that the wheels are in motion to lure Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo across from BlueBet Stadium, former Kangaroo, Bronco, Cowboy and Warrior Brent Tate has suggested that Wests should cut their losses with Brooks before too long.

“I think a change would be really good for him to be honest,” Brent Tate said on the Fox League Podcast when quizzed about a change of scenery for the embattled Brooks.

“He needs to get out of there, go somewhere different, get in a different environment, get away from the club and start again."

While the Dolphins are likely to be joined by the likes of the Warriors, Titans, Knights and Bulldogs in chasing Brooks' signature, Tate stressed that the club would need to fit the playmaker, rather than the other way around.

“Luke Brooks could really be of value to a different club and I think it would be of value to him to go somewhere," Tate continued.

“Wherever he goes, the coach is going to be really important. The last couple of years from all reports hasn’t got on great with 'Madge' Maguire so I think he’s a player that’s going to need a bit of love and be re-wired into how to play halfback.

“Wherever he goes he’s got to have a really good relationship with his coach.”

Interim Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley and his first-grade outfit will face the Warriors at Mount Smart Stadium following the cessation of the representative round break.

Brooks could instead run out for the Wests Magpies at NSW level against the Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 2.