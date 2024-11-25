Former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Izaac Thompson has been handed an NRL lifeline after being one of seven players farewelled by the Bunnies at the end of the 2024 season.

Debuting in 2022, Thompson managed 14 appearances and six tries for the Rabbitohs over the past three seasons, with five of those coming in the 2024 NRL season.

A member of the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year, he was a key back-up player during his time at the club and can easily provide depth to the outside backs positions at most NRL teams.

Spotted training with the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital, it has since been revealed that he has landed a train and trial contract with the club as he looks to continue his playing career.

This revelation comes after Zero Tackle exclusively revealed that former Cronulla Sharks outside back Jensen Taumoepeau had secured a deal with the Raiders to train with them during the pre-season.

Taumoepeau and Thompson's arrival at the club comes after representative duo Jordan Rapana and Nick Cotric left for the Super League and James Schiller has joined the Newcastle Knights.

Other players on a train and trial contract at the Canberra Raiders include Regan Carr, Caleb Garvie, Shaun Packer, Jaxon Lavender and Jayze Tuigamala, per News Corp.

