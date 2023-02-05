Former NRL star Josh McGuire has been sent off in his Super League debut for the Warrington Wolves during a 22-10 trial victory over the Leigh Leopards.

McGuire, who split his NRL career between stints with Brisbane, North Queensland and St George Illawarra, signed a two-year deal with 'the Wire' back in July last year, tying him to the Wolves through to the end of 2024.

His signature adds to a major ex-NRL contingent in Warrington, joining the likes of Peter Mata'utia, Matt Dufty, George Williams, Sam Kasiano and Paul Vaughan at the northern English club.

McGuire was shown a red card late in the contest for dissent towards the referee, however Warrington head coach Daryl Power was unsure what was said during the contest.

“He said something but I'm still not entirely sure what it was. I need to find out more about that one because to be honest, I've no idea at the minute," Powell said in the post-match press conference.

"We'll get to the bottom of that one. We don't really have any evidence of what's been said at the moment. We'll find out during the week.”

Having already lost Wales international Gil Dudson in the same match to a broken hand, Warrington's middle third is looking thin as McGuire awaits the Match Review Committee's punishment.