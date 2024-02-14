Former NRL journeyman Brendan Elliot has confirmed his retirement from rugby league after ten seasons in the NRL and Super League.

Elliot played for five different NRL clubs - Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans, Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys - during his career, beginning with the Roosters in 2014 and finishing up with the Cowboys at the end of the 2023 season.

During these stints, the 2014 Under-20s Centre of the Year recorded 21 tries in 72 NRL appearances. His career also saw him play in the Super League with the Leigh Leopards in a one-year stint.

Predominantly, Elliot will be known for his time with the Knights and Sea Eagles where he played over 20 matches for both clubs.

For the Sea Eagles, he was seen as the number-one choice fullback after Tom Trbojevic was ruled out for most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with injury.

"Rugby League has been the largest part of my life for as long as I can remember," he said on social media, addressing his retirement from rugby league.

"As a child, all I ever wanted was to play footy professionally and I'm proud to say that I have lived out my childhood dreams.

"The game has given me so many wonderful opportunities, experiences, memories, and friends - something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"I'll be forever grateful to each club I have represented and for the people I have met along the way.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to my journey, especially my beautiful wife who has supported me through it all.

"I'm excited to wrap up my career as a professional footballer and I look forward to all that is to come."