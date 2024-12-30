Former Manly Sea Eagles, Penrith Panthers, Catalans Dragons and London Broncos outside back Dean Whare will continue his career into 2025 with the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup.

Whare, who played 155 NRL games across his time with the Sea Eagles and Panthers, while also representing New Zealand at international level 20 times, and playing a match for the Maori All Stars in 2019, moved to the English Super League in 2021.

There he played 38 games for the Catalans Dragons across two seasons, and another 13 for the London Broncos in 2023, to go with a short stint in the top flight of French rugby league at Pia.

Whare returned to the Southern Hemisphere though in the middle of the season and signed for the Dirty Reds, who went on to win the Ron Massey Cup premiership.

Looking to back up their title, the famous old club took to Facebook this week to confirm Whare will play on into 2025.

"It might be a few days late, but how's this for Christmas present for the Dirty Red Army! Dean Whare has re-signed with Glebe for a second straight season!" the club wrote on their Facebook page.

"Dean's mid-season signing was a pivotal one for the club in what would ultimately turn out to be a premiership winning season. We're very pleased to have him back on deck as we strive to go back-to-back in 2025!"

The Dirty Reds managed to get the better of the Wentworthville Magpies 19 points to 6 in the 2024 decider, played at Leichhardt Oval in mid September, with former Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma scoring a double in the game, while Whare played at halfback.

Whare will turn 35 in January.