Former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels halfback Chris Sandow is behind bars after being refused bail for a string of serious charges including assaulting a police officer, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of unlicensed driving.

Sandow appeared in the Ipswich magistrate’s court on September 12 in the hopes of securing bail, but his application was rejected.

The Courier Mail reports the offences took place in July and August, with the assaults occurring at Sandow’s East Ipswich home.

Sandow is accused of dangerously operating a car without a license on July 7, with another count of unlicensed driving and evading police coming at the end of August, prompting police to attend his home, where the assaults allegedly took place.

The rejected application for bail was the second Sandow had filed since August 30, with both denied on the grounds that the 33-year-old was seen to still pose a risk of reoffending.

Sandow’s legal team have since suggested there have been changes in Sandow’s health, with claims he was suddenly feeling the detrimental effect of head-knocks he’d taken during his career.

“He’s an exceptionally talented footballer, he’s had a distinguished career,” lawyer Patrick O’Donnell argued.

“He’s concerned that with the head knocks he’s had from football over the years, that he could have some problems now. He instructs that he wants to go as soon as possible to speak to a neurosurgeon."

The magistrate responded that Sandow has had ample opportunity to seek this kind of medical advice since his retirement from football in 2015 and his subsequent work in mining.

“You’ve got nothing here from any medical practitioner (claiming) that he’s got anything at all. I don’t see how it’s got any connection to the offending and his risk,” said Acting Magistrate Rob Turra.

Despite the character witnesses and claims of reformation made by Sandow and his legal team, including claims Sandow wanted to re-engage with his culture and be a role model, the police prosecution refused to acknowledge any genuine desire for reform.

“None of (the supporting evidence), with respect, addresses the underlying issue of why he was refused bail in the first place. There’s nothing that’s changed, (he’s) just having another crack at bail.”

Sandow has been remanded to custody and will reappear in court on October 4.

Sandow debuted for South Sydney back in 2008, playing 84 games for the club before his move to Parramatta. He retired at the end of 2015, having played 159 games at the top level.