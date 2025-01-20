Following a successful season in 2024 that saw them winning the Ron Massey Cup grand final, the Glebe Dirty Reds have announced two major coups ahead of the 2025 season.

Taking to X to make the signings official, the Dirty Reds have welcomed aboard a pair of former international players to keep their premiership hopes alive.

One is former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters, and Queensland Maroons prop, Dylan Napa. Joining him is former Tongan international Asipeli Fine, who also spent time in the NRL playing for the Wests Tigers and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

After playing 198 games across the NRL and Super League, Napa has signed on with Glebe to provide a plethora of experience to the recent premiership winners.

His burly build and firey temper earned him representative honours throughout his NRL career, playing for the Cook Islands and Queensland.

The 32-year-old prop was a force to be reckoned with throughout his first stint in the NRL, before making his way to England in 2022, signing on with the Catalans Dragons for a season. He eventually found himself back in the tri-colours of the Sydney Roosters in 2023, where he played two matches for his debut club.

Known for his destructive hit-ups and hard-nosed playstyle, Napa is looking to take on a leadership role with the Dirty Reds. Having dealt with his fair share of criticism for lack of discipline over his career, this signing looks to be a chance for the prop to flip the script.

Joining the electric prop is Asipeli Fine, who also played for the Bulldogs, as well as the Tigers for a short stint.

Fine suited up in 13 NRL matches between 2014 to 2018, playing as a centre, wing, and second-rower. His NRL career was cut short after being involved in the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs infamous Mad Monday scandal in 2018, which led to his release by season's end.

The former first-grader has also played internationally, participating in one match for Tonga in 2014. It was in this game that Fine claimed his only professional try, a feat that helped to keep his NRL career alive at the time

Having most recently played for Redcliffe in Queensland Cup, the 32-year-old will have a point to prove when he laces up for Glebe this season.

The pair are not the only high-level signing for the Ron Massey Cup champions this year, with the club having recently announced the re-signing of former NRL player Dean Whare.

The Glebe Dirty Reds will look to continue their elite form into 2025, with Napa and Fine leading the charge.