Former NRL forward Elijah Taylor has put pen to paper, inking a new contract with a fresh team after exiting his former club in the Betfred Championship.

The move to Oldham RLFC comes after Taylor spent last season with the Featherstone Rovers and a two-year stint with the Salford Red Devils after departing the NRL at the end of the 2020 season.

A New Zealand international, Taylor had a stellar NRL career, which saw him appear in 186 games for the New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.

His time would also see him take part in the 2011 Grand Final for the Warriors and - scoring a try in the match - representing the New Zealand Kiwis 11 different times from 2011-17.

The loose forward revealed that the main reason for joining Oldham RLFC was due to his relationship with Sean Long and wanting to be coached by him yet again.

“Sean taught me a lot from my time at Rovers on and off the field,” Taylor explained.

“I was impressed with Mike Ford and the club's vision going forward.

“It's an exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.”

Hailing from Taranaki, New Zealand, Taylor's stint in the NRL would see him receive major honours such as the Wests Tigers Player of the Year in 2017 and becoming co-captain of the club in 2018.

He also set a new record for most tackles made in a single NRL game – during regular time – amassing an impressive 77 tackles out of 80 attempts in 2015. He also started for New Zealand in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup Grand Final.