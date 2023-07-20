Herman Ese'ese, a forward with The Dolphins and former New Zealand international, is set for a move away from the NRL, which will see him move overseas.

Joining the Dolphins this season for their inaugural season, Ese'ese has played 14 games for the club, being a mainstay in the team since making his club debut in Round 5 - coming off the interchange bench or playing as a starting front-rower.

Although he is only 28 years old and in the prime of his career, the Wide World of Sports is reporting that three Super League clubs are interested in his services, and he is likely to be lured by a three or four-year contract.

"The lure of a three or four year deal in Super League is likely to see him sign with a Super League club in coming weeks," The Mole from Wide World of Sports said.

The nephew of New Zealand icon Ali Lauiti'iti, Ese'ese has played for five NRL clubs since his debut in 2015 for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. His other clubs in his 123-game career include the Broncos, Knights, and Gold Coast Titans.

Playing on average 30 to 35 minutes per game for the Dolphins this season, Ese'ese has made 34 tackle busts, 511.5 post-contact metres and ran a total of 1439 metres this season, averaging 102 per game.