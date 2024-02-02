Former Parramatta Eels winger Bureta Faraimo has exclaimed that he is currently searching for a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league career.

After departing the NRL at the end of 2017 following stints with the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels, the winger is currently without a club after last playing with Doncaster in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League.

Before moving overseas, he managed 15 first-grade and scored nine tries. However, since his move to England, he has played with Hull F.C. (2018-21) and the Castleford Tigers (2022-23) alongside Doncaster.

“I'll look anywhere pretty much. Hopefully someone will see value in me that I can add to their team," he told League Express.

“I have been playing a bit of rugby union and I've had ambition to kick on with that. Regardless of how I go with that I will never close the door on rugby league.”

“I'd be keen if they found any interest in me," he added on a potential move to Super League club the Salford Red Devils.

After an injury to Irish international Ethan Ryan, the Red Devils coach Paul Rowley reportedly advertised to find a replacement for Ryan, per Rugby League Live.

He made his NRL debut for the Eels in 2014, touching down nine times in 15 appearances and he notched an impressed 31 tries playing in the Queensland Cup for Mackay Cutters.

The Wellington-born winger was named in the NSW Cup Team of the Year in 2014 and was crowned the NSW Cup Player of the Year in the same season.

He was limited to just two appearances in 2016 for the Eels, but he still made a staggering 289 metres and crossed for a try, whilst averaging over 100 metres a game.

