Broderick Wright, a former NRL forward for the Cronulla Sharks and the Parramatta Eels, has pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Parramatta Local Court.

Retiring from the NRL over a decade ago, Wright appeared in 40 first-grade matches for the Eels and Sharks between 2008 and 2011 before finishing his career with Pia XIII in the Elite Two Championship - the second-tier competition in France.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the former NRL player was convicted, fined $800 and banned from driving for three months on Thursday after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge,

It is understood that the original incident took place at Harris Park on September 11, where he returned a reading of 0.134 - more than two and a half times over the legal limit.

“I am in the wrong. I have been drinking a lot,'' he said via The Daily Telegraph.

Since retiring from rugby league, Wright has become one of the most successful realtors in Western Sydney, having successfully transitioned into the corporate world.

In the 2020-21 financial year, he sold 80 properties worth approximately $65 million and was in the top three per cent of Ray White's agents across Australia.

