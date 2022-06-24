Any chance of a return to the NRL for former Parramatta Eels and current Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards has come to an end after he inked what is likely to be the final contract of his career.

The 32-year-old has re-signed for a further three years with the English outfit, which will see him remain based at the Tigers until the end of 2025.

By that time, he will be turning 36, and likely at the end of his career.

Edwards was linked with a return to the NRL - potentially with former club the Parramatta Eels - in recent weeks, however, elected to remain in the Northern Hemisphere.

The veteran forward didn't debut in the NRL until 2013 - when he was already 23 years of age. He has also only managed 141 games at the top level in both countries, likely extending his career into his mid 30s.

Currently on the edge of the Super League finals - sitting in sixth spot with 7 wins from 15 games - Castleford brought Edwards to the club on loan ahead of this season and have now extended his time with the club.

Edwards said he never wanted to leave the club.

“I’ve said from day one, from the start of contract talks and I said to Radders (Lee Radford), I don’t want to leave here, things just had to get worked out and I am over the moon to be a Cas Tiger for the next three years," Edwards said.

“From day one I’ve loved it here, the coaching staff have got behind me, the fans here have really got behind me and I love running out at The Jungle every week we can. My family is happy here now in England, that was probably the main thing for me – wait until the sun comes out and ask them to stay!

“I’m over the moon to get it done and I’m looking forward to the back end of the year.”

He currently played at the club alongside a host of other ex-NRL players in Jake Mamo, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Cheyse Blair, Suaia Matagi and Sosaia Feki.