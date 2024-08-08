Former dual-code international star Mat Rogers has slammed the NRL for including Wayne Bennett in the Hall of Fame while he is still coaching.

Bennett was this week inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame as one of the first two coaches to ever be included alongside the legendary Jack Gibson.

Under new NRL policies, two coaches will be inducted within every four-year cycle, alongside contributors, referees, and players both male and female.

Bennett, widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time, seemed a no-brainer as the first coach to go into the Hall of Fame, but it wasn't a view Rogers shared, with the former star telling SEN Radio that it 'ridiculous' to induct the seven-time premiership coach into the Hall of Fame while he is still actively coaching.

“He's still coaching, it is absolutely ridiculous,” Rogers said on SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“Of course (he is one of the greatest coaches of all time), he will be in the Hall of Fame but to put him in the Hall of Fame when he's still (coaching), are we going to put DCE (Daly Cherry-Evans) in this year?

“He's a Hall of Fame player DCE, he'll be there, 'Let's put him in the Hall of Fame right now'. What about Nathan Cleary, he's just won three premierships in a row?

“I hate it, absolutely hate it, let their career end, let it breathe a little then honour their career at the Hall of Fame, he probably won't even show up because he's got a team to coach.

“What an absolute joke.”

Bennett has widely been praised for his addition to the Hall of Fame, with Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys applauding the induction of both Bennett and Gibson.

“It is an historic moment for the game to recognise for the first time the extraordinary contribution of two legendary coaches, Jack Gibson and Wayne Bennett,” V'landys said at the time of the announcement.

“Wayne is the ultimate people manager. He has the rare ability to get the best of a player, no matter their background. Players who come from hard times or players who have everything, Wayne takes them to another level. He can make every player the most important in the team. He has a rare presence that gains the attention of all demographics.

“Jack was just the first super coach. He took calculated risks that always seemed to pay off. Jack was innovative and futuristic and was ahead of his time. His one liners were legendary.”

Bennett, who will officially be inducted at this month's special Hall of Fame ceremony, has signed on to coach with the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season at the conclusion of his time with the Dolphins.