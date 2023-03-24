Former St George Illawarra Dragons centre has offered to fix the club's "below average outside back defence."

In a stinging tweet written on Friday, Cooper suggested that if Anthony Griffin is removed from the club - as reports currently suggest he will be - then he will put his hand up to take on a coaching job specifically working with the outside backs in defence.

If Anthony Griffin is not the coach next year I’ll put my hand up to fix our below average outside back defence!! #redv — Matt Cooper (@mattcooper44) March 23, 2023

According to Stats Insider try location data, the Dragons concede (in what is a small sample size) have conceded a higher percentage of tries on their left edge than any other club to start the season.

The Dragons' edge defence was shaky for most of the 2022 campaign as well, and the club leaked a total of 569 points throughout the season - almost 100 more than any of the teams in the top eight.

The Red V have been under fire for their performances at both ends of the park, with talk Griffin has been asked to reapply for his job if he wishes to continue on at the joint-venture in 2024 and beyond.

He originally had an option on his contract taken up by the club to remain in Wollongong for 2023 before a ball had been kicked in 2022.

Cooper isn't the only player potentially in line for a return to his former club, with three of the leading candidates to replace Griffin rumoured to be Dean Young, Ben Hornby and Jason Ryles. The former two played alongside Cooper in the 2010 team who won the NRL premiership under Wayne Bennett.

The star centre, now aged 43, played 244 games for the Dragons between 2000 and 2013. Born in Port Kembla, the local junior gained a reputation as the NRL's best defensive centre - possibly of all-time - during his career.

He played 13 State of Origins for the New South Wales Blues and seven Tests for Australia, and formed the game's best centre combination with Mark Gasnier over a long period of time.