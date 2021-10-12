Former Cowboy Te Maire Martin is reportedly planning a comeback to the NRL with the Brisbane Broncos, just two years after a medical incident forced the then 24-year-old onto the sidelines.

Martin, who played for both the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers during his career, suffered a small bleed on his brain in 2019, which left him unable to continue playing contact sport. The young Kiwi officially announced his retirement in January of 2020.

In late 2020, Martin joined Ōtorohanga rugby club in Waikato, after no longer suffering the symptoms that forced him from the NRL. Martin reported that he experienced headaches, nausea and light sensitivity as a result of the bleed and decided to move back to New Zealand after he wasn't cleared to return to contact training with the Cowboys.

Following his debut at Ōtorohanga, Martin gave an interview to Stuff NZ, where he detailed his departure from the league and new club.

“I went and played some games with them, just to see how everything would feel and so far, so good,” Martin said.

“My competitive side wanted to keep going and it felt weird not playing.

“It was all up to me if I wanted to play. There was a time when I never thought of playing again,”

On his prospects of returning to a professional league again, Martin remained open minded.

“I’d like to say yes, but I haven’t given it too much thought to be honest,” he said.

“I’m just trying to get through my week to week with Ōtorohanga. Hopefully everything goes well and everything is going smoothly.”

Now, it has been reported by Wide World of Sports' The Mole that the 26-year-old is chasing a contract with the Broncos after joining Wynnum on a trial and train basis. Martin still needs special medical clearance given his history, but remains a chance to make it into the Broncos system.

The promising five-eighth could be a beneficial off-season recruit for a Brisbane team who struggled in 2020. Martin, who played 55 league games in total, scored the Cowboys' only try in the club's 2017 Grand Final loss to the Melbourne Storm.