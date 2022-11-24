Former Canterbury Bulldogs captain, Josh Jackson is not ready to leave the kennel it seems, despite his retirement last month, with the club confirming his appointment as strength and conditioning coach.

A 241-game veteran in the Bulldogs stripes, Jackson will utilise both his experience as a player and Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science in his new role.

Bulldog's CEO, Aaron Warburton gave the following statement on retaining Jackson as part of the club.

“Whether it is on the field, or off the field, the fact remains that Josh is an invaluable member of our Team and our Bulldogs Family,” Warburton said.

“He has been a player that has invested in studies and looked to build a career outside of sport and we've long supported that.

“We have seen his value, his work ethic, and what he can bring to his teammates well beyond his post as a captain and player, and we are thrilled to see him transition into an official role within the Club.

“To retain him in the blue and white is a huge win for us"

Jackson's decorated career saw him winning Dally M second-rower of the year on two separate occasions and represent NSW and Australia.

Having his presence at the club in any capacity will be helpful as Head Coach Cameron Ciraldo seeks out a new leader to fill Jackson's now vacant spot as club captain.