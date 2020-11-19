Former Bulldogs forward Sauaso Sue has signed a two-year deal with the Newcastle Knights, the club announced.

The 28-year old joins his third NRL club, having played 142 first-grade games for the Wests Tigers and Canterbury.

He also has 10 tests for Samoa to his name to bring invaluable international experience to the Knights.

Knights Head of Recruitment Clint Zammit said Sue would be a valuable addition to the team.

“Jesse adds essential elements to our paying roster, including experience and uncompromising toughness, developed over 8 years playing at the top level,” Zammit told the club website.

“He is a highly respected player and Samoan leader, recommended to the Knights by several highly regarded people who fully endorse his work ethic and cultural leadership.

“He also adds another body shape we need to balance out our pack to cater for the modern game.”