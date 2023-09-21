Rugby league journeyman Nathan Peats will hang up the boots this weekend following Huddersfield's clash with Warrington in the Super League, capping a 13-year first-grade career for the hooker.

Peats debuted for his junior club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, early in the 2011 season, quickly implementing himself as a regular face in the NRL as the 32-year-old racked up 54 games in three seasons for the Bunnies.

However, the then-youngster spent the majority of his time in Redfern trapped behind Issac Luke in the pecking order, leading to an ill-fated two-and-a-half seasons with Parramatta, ending in his release due to salary cap dramas.

While it meant Peats was resigned to spending the final four-and-a-half years of his NRL career up north with the Titans, it did reunite the rake with his former Souths team mate Chris McQueen, who will also retire from rugby league after Saturday morning's clash against Warrington.

Peats took to Instagram to announce the decision, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning over 200 first-grade matches as well as three Origin appearances for New South Wales in 2017.

"All good things must come to an end. I've made the decision that 2023 will be my last season as a rugby league player. It's been an incredible 13 year journey with plenty of ups and downs and I'm so grateful for," Peats wrote on social media.

"A shoutout to the team at Ultra Management who I've been with since I was 18. A big thank you to all the clubs I have played for, the coaching staff and team mates I've had over the years and thank you to all the fans, well the nice ones anyway.

"To my dear mother who is my no 1 supporter. A single mother who took me to every training session and game. Who gave up so much for me so I was able to go for my for my dreams, I can't thank you enough. We did alright Pammy.

"Finally to my wife. You have ridden this rugby league roller coaster for the past 10 years. A lot of good times and a lot of dark times. All the tears, surgeries (9 of them), moving houses, states and countries. It's been adventurous and one I couldn't have done without you. I can't wait to start the next chapter of our lives together and I'm so excited for what the future holds for us and our 3 babies. I love you.

"Live life for today cause it could all be gone tomorrow."

Peats and McQueen will both run out for the Huddersfield Giants at 5:00am AEST Saturday morning, hosting the suspended Paul Vaughan's Warrington Wolves to end their season.