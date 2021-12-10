A former one-time Tongan representative is set to have a final chance at cracking the NRL.

Delouise Hoeter, who made his debut for the Wests Tigers in 2015 and played seven games, has since been forced to make his way in the Queensland Cup, well away from the limelight of the NRL.

He was in fact released from the second year of his contract with the Tigers, having previously represented the club at NYC level, and being part of a Junior Kiwis train on squad in 2013. He missed both the 2013 and 2014 junior Tests against the Kangaroos due to injury.

However, The Daily Telegraph are reporting he has been signed by the Brisbane Broncos on a train and trial deal ahead of the 2022 season.

The Broncos have previously made it clear they have one spot on their roster which is available to all of the players they have signed on train and trial deals, with the list believed to include former Titan Leivaha Pulu and half Tyrone Roberts.

Since his time at the Tigers ended in 2015, the outside back, who can line up on the wing, at centre, or at fullback, has played for the Townsville Blackhawks and Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup, turning into a consistent performer at reserve grade level.

According to the report, Hoeter has already impressed Broncos' officials at pre-season training to the extent he may be offered a one-year contract with the club early in the New Year.

The 27-year-old would follow in the footsteps of another forgotten Queensland Cup star in Jayden Berrell, with the dummy half recently signing a deal to play with the Cronulla Sharks in 2022.