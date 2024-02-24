Experienced Titans playmaker Kieran Foran won't be featuring in Sunday's trial against the Parramatta Eels due to a minor calf issue.

While not considered to be a concern for Round 1, the 33-year-old has opted to withdraw from the game after experiencing some tightness in his calf following a training session earlier this week.

With an impressive NRL career spanning 282 games over 16 seasons and having developed a strong partnership with Tanah Boyd in 2023, assistant coach Jim Lenihan assured that the team will take a cautious approach with Foran leading up to the season opener on March 9.

"I don't think Foz really needs the time on the park," Lenihan mentioned during Saturday's captain's run.

"He pulled up through the week with a tight calf, so there's no need to risk him this week going into a trial match and possibly creating an injury out of that. He's going to sit with his feet up on the sideline and watch this weekend and then get ready for Round 1."

In Foran's absence, young talent Tom Weaver will step up to partner Boyd in the halves. Ipswich Jets-contracted playmaker Kyle Foxwell has been included in the extended bench after an impressive showing for the Titans against the Dolphins last weekend.

Speaking about Weaver, Gold Coast Titans Elite Player Development manager Jamie McCormack commented, "Tom has a very good kicking game, a good passing game, and reads the play well. He's very competitive and he's worked extremely hard at his game defensively – he tackles David Fifita week-in, week-out at training."

Hailing from the Cudgen Hornets, Weaver made his NRL debut at halfback in August 2023, facing off against Nathan Cleary and the Penrith Panthers in a match they lost 40-14.