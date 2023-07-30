Gold Coast Titans star and captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is currently a free agent, but the window for him to make a call on his immediate future is closing.

A clause in his contract relating to Justin Holbrook's job made him a free agent, but the timeline for a call to be made is believed to be mid-October.

Approximately half of the NRL have reportedly expressed interest in the Queensland State of Origin representative, and Fa'asuamaleaui and his management have confirmed they will explore their options before deciding whether to commit to the Gold Coast.

Even if he elects to stay at Robina, he will become effectively a free agent again from November 1, with his contract only in an option state for 2025 and 2026.

But what if he were to leave at the end of this season, taking advantage of the clause in his contract.

There are plenty of sides in the NRL who could use the star forward, but here are the top five options who must be putting everything on the line in pursuit of the forward.