The Sharks sit a game away from the Grand Final thanks to a wonderful season.

One of the main catalysts for said season has been their five-eighth Braydon Trindall.

Fresh off a best on ground performance against the Cowboys in last Friday night's Semi Final, Trindall has been quoted as saying he's "heading to November one".

Off contract at the end of the 2025 season, Trindall is set to be in hot demand. Especially should be be able to steer his Sharks past the behemoth that is the Penrith Panthers.

Below we look at five potential landing destinations for Braydon Trindall: