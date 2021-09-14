The rugby league news cycle simply never ends.

Although the first week of the finals will, rightly, dominate the airwaves, another NRL star of considerable profile is now looking for another club.

The Bulldogs made the difficult, yet correct decision to sever ties with Adam Elliott after an off-field indiscrestion.

Although Elliott's incidents were on the lower end of the atrocity scale, they seem to have added up to a point where the Dogs can no longer prioritise his undoubted talent.

What is also undoubted is that he will be lining up for a new club next season. At only 26, he's about to hit his peak.

We look at the five most likely destinations for the troubled, yet extremely talented Adam Elliott.