The rugby league news cycle simply never ends.
Although the first week of the finals will, rightly, dominate the airwaves, another NRL star of considerable profile is now looking for another club.
The Bulldogs made the difficult, yet correct decision to sever ties with Adam Elliott after an off-field indiscrestion.
Although Elliott's incidents were on the lower end of the atrocity scale, they seem to have added up to a point where the Dogs can no longer prioritise his undoubted talent.
What is also undoubted is that he will be lining up for a new club next season. At only 26, he's about to hit his peak.
We look at the five most likely destinations for the troubled, yet extremely talented Adam Elliott.
5. Wests Tigers
The Tigers have already been linked to Elliott. The media has named them the most likely destination and I can absolutely see why.
Unfortunately for the struggling Tigers, they're not in a position where they can sit back and decide whether or not the risk is worth it.
They need a big roster overhaul. They need forwards who can get over the advantage line and bend the defence.
Currently, they have one of the least intimidating packs in the game. I feel as though I am sinking the boot but it is all justified.
Elliott walks into the Tigers starting lineup.
He and Joey Leilua form a fearsome second-row combination, although I'd be very tempted to move Elliott into the 13 and switch Twal into the front row full time.
I said last week that the Tigers should go out and sign Tariq Sims. They still should. Move whoever it takes and also add Adam Elliott.
Yes, he has off-field issues, but a fresh start could provide the change in attitude Elliott so very obviously requires.
I don't have the greatest of faith though that the Tigers are his best option to provide that.