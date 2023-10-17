England have confirmed a 24-man squad for their historic three-Test series against Tonga, with five NRL players selected.

The confirmation of the squad comes with the news that star Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth has been ruled out due to injury ahead of his first pre-season with the Dolphins.

The five NRL players in the squad are experienced prop Tom Burgess and second-rower Elliott Whitehead, star second-rower John Bateman, high-flying winger Dominic Young and power packet forward Victor Radley.

The five players are joined by a strong contingent of English Super League players, although that list could yet be missing George Williams - he will face a judiciary hearing this week to determine whether a two-match suspension for a shoulder charge during Warrington's finals loss to St Helens will be upheld.

Four players out of the Wigan Warriors' premiership-winning squad - Tyler Dupree, Liam Farrell, Harry Smith and Toby King - have been selected among the 24 players to tackle Tonga, while four St Helens players have also been picked after they missed their first grand final in a number of years.

Familiar faces like Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby have also all been included in a strong squad.

“I'm really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series," England coach Shaun Wane said in a statement announcing the squad.

"All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series.

“We've got a real strong mix of experience and youth combining players who featured in last year's World Cup, this year's mid-season international and some who are returning to the international frame.

“My message to the fans now is: come out and get behind this team in St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds in the coming weeks."

England's squad to play Tonga

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman (Wests Tigers)

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons)

Toby King (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights)

Series fixtures

1st Test: England vs Tonga, Monday October 23, 12:30am (AEDT) - Sunday, October 22, 2:30pm (local) at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

2nd Test: England vs Tonga, Sunday October 29, 12:30am (AEDT) - Saturday October 28, 2:30pm (local) at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

3rd Test: England vs Tonga, Sunday November 5, 1:30am (AEDT) - Saturday November 4, 2:30pm (local) at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds