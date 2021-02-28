Off-contract Parramatta flyer Maika Sivo is reportedly receiving interest from as many as five rival clubs, with the 27-year-old’s agent assessing his star client’s options past the 2021 season.

Sivo firms as a vital asset for coach Brad Arthur following the club’s decision to tear up the contract of veteran centre Michael Jennings last week, while fellow star flyer Blake Ferguson remains on the outer in Arthur’s plans.

Both Ferguson and Sivo are just two of the Eels’ 14 players unsigned for the 2022 season, joining star half Mitchell Moses, veteran lock Nathan Brown and second-rower Ryan Matterson.

Sivo has been vocal on his future, revealing to NRL.com last month that his management are steering discussions with rival clubs.

“My manager has been doing all the work,” Sivo said.

“All I’m focusing on now is to play consistent footy, good footy, and let my manager do his job. I love it here. This is my third year [at Parramatta] and I love the people at this club.”

The bullish Eels winger has flourished in his short spell in the blue and yellow, having scored 37 tries from his 46 games and taking out the 2019 Ken Irvine Medal.

What an incredible story 🙌 Maika Sivo has finished the 2019 NRL season as the leading try scorer!#DallyM pic.twitter.com/ALBmwz1hSl — NRL (@NRL) October 2, 2019

Now, with Sivo being shipped around the league, Fox Sports are reporting at least five clubs are in the race for the Fijian international.

Sivo headlines a glamorous list of off-contract wingers this year with Roosters duo Daniel Tupou and Brett Morris, Broncos young gun Xavier Coates and Knights speedster Edrick Lee all on offer to the open market.