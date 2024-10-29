The North Queensland Cowboys might have been a finals team in the 2024 NRL season, but there is plenty of work to do on the recruitment and retention front in Townsville if they are going to stay there in the years to come.

It was a shaky season at times for the Cowboys, although it always looked worse than it was due to the late timing of their byes and a long run of home games at the back-end of the season.

Even then though, they only really snuck into the finals, and should have been far more dominant before bombing out in Sydney against the Cronulla Sharks during Week 2.

Off the field, things look on one foot in a good state for the Cowboys - a number of their key players are locked up long-term - but they have plenty of work to do in other areas as the squad gets ready for a refresh, with a number of older players arriving at, or reaching in the next few years, the end of their careers.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle in the lead up to November 1 to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Cowboys.

Current 2026 North Queensland Cowboys squad

Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Coen Hess, Karl Lawton, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Kai O'Donnell, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Mason Kira

Off-contract at end of 2025

Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Robert Derby, Tom Duffy, Harrison Edwards (club option), Zac Laybutt, D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase, Reece Robson, Vilami Vailea, Semi Valemei

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. No player signed

4. No player signed

5. No player signed

6. Tom Dearden

7. No player signed

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Karl Lawton

10. Coen Hess

11. Heilum Luki

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange

14. Sam McIntyre

15. Thomas Mikaele

16. Griffin Neame

17. Kai O'Donnell

The only obvious thing here is that the Cowboys have a lot of work to do in their backline, and a fair bit of work still to do when it comes to depth options in their forward pack.

As is always the case for the Cowboys, there will be plenty of internal promotions of their youth progressing from all around North Queensland, but those players aren't going to be in a position to deliver instant success.

And as it stands, this is not a squad who are going to be in the mix to do that either.

They will likely re-sign Reece Robson in the interim to solve any issues around a starting dummy half, while they will be hoping to lock up Tom Chester and Zac Laybutt to lock up some of their young outside backs.

Jake Clifford is maybe the other big question. His form at the back-end of the 2024 season was strong, but whether he is a player who can deliver a premiership in the halves is another question all together.

What is clear is that with so many spots in their Top 30 still available, money won't be the key problem here for North Queensland at this stage at least, even with some of the contracts locked away on big dollars.