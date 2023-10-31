The South Sydney Rabbitohs enter the new free agency period with a roster that is already burning a hole in the pocket from the top heavy contracts.

All of Damien Cook, Campbell Graham, Keaon Koloamatangi, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Tevita Tatola, Cody Walker and Jack Wighton have either re-signed, or joined, on big money.

That is going to leave the Rabbitohs next to no wiggle room, and, if reports are to be believed, that could be about to become even tougher with Jai Arrow closing on a new deal.

Where money will come from for players outside the club is unclear, but what is clear is that the Rabbitohs can't be totally comfortable at this stage with the bones of the squad they have put together for 2025.

Players ageing, and others in spots without the runs on the board to suggest they should be the number one option will leave coach Jason Demetriou with plenty of work to do from November 1.

Zero Tackle run the rule over the South Sydney Rabbitohs November 1 targets as part of a series where we take a dive into every club's state of play for 2025.

Current squad for 2025

Damien Cook, Campbell Graham, Siliva Havili, Jacob Host, Lachlan Ilias, Alex Johnston, Sean Keppie, Keaon Koloamatangi, Haizyn Mellars, Latrell Mitchell, Davvy Moale, Tyrone Munro, Cameron Murray, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Tevita Tatola, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Latrell Mitchell

2. Alex Johnston

3. Campbell Graham

4. Jack Wighton

5. Tyrone Munro

6. Cody Walker

7. Lachlan Ilias

8. Tevita Tatola

9. Damien Cook

10. Sean Keppie

11. Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Jacob Host

13. Cameron Murray

14. Siliva Havili

15. Davvy Moale

16. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

17. No player signed.

Players not in 17: Haizyn Mellars (wing),

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Jai Arrow, Thomas Burgess, Michael Chee-Kam, Jye Gray, Dean Hawkins, Josiah Karapani, Ben Lovett, Peter Mamouzelos, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Rabbitohs could target for 2025 and beyond.

