With everyone starved of live football since March, this will be a cracker of an opening game. Parramatta and Brisbane are currently both unbeaten, with the Eels sitting on top of the premiership ladder. The Eels had a scrappy win against the Bulldogs to start and then flogged the Titans. Brisbane had strong wins over the Rabbitohs and Cowboys. Both teams boost formidable forward packs; have young explosive halves in Mitchell Moses and Anthony Milford and if either team can move the ball wide, have star centres in Michael Jennings and Katoni Staggs who can both break a game open.

The Eels have a good record against the Broncos going back all the way back to 1993 when the Parramatta team with the likes of Scott Mahon, Dallas Weston and Stu Galbraith beat their more fancied superstar opponents at the opening of their new stadium. With stars like Gutherson, Brown and Paulo, surely, it’s an Eels win. What a game to kick Rugby League back off in 2020!

Predicted Headline: Electric Eels zap lame Broncos

Predicted Score: Eels 28 – Broncos 8