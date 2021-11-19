St George Illawarra have announced their training contract squad ahead of 2022, with Dragons juniors Josh Coric, Connor Muhleisen, Jackson Shereb, local junior Bailey Antrobus and mature-aged forward Michael Molo joining the ranks.

Molo will link up with his brother and Dragons recruit Francis at Kogarah following an impressive stint with the Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup this year.

The 24-year-old claimed the Duncan Hall Medal as the league's best player for 2021, with Molo playing a key role in the Devils' premiership campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Coric, Muleisen and Shereb have all been limited in their development across the past two years, however the trio were all integral members of the 2019 Steelers SG Ball side that took out the competition.

Coric has been on the Dragons list for some time now, this year will mark his second preseason with the club and is looking to wiggle his way in the development side for 2023.

Shereb the captain of the successful 2019 SG Ball side, earned his stripes in the 2021 Knock Out Effect Cup, where he earned himself five appearances.

Muhleisen was also a prominent leader i nthe Dragons' 2019 SG Ball side as a focal point at dummy-half.

Antrobus, a 21-year-old back-rower, is also a Wales train-on squad member for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Dragons football boss Ben Haran stated his excitement to have the five fresh faces join the Saints' pre-season program.

The talented group which includes four local juniors will join the Dragons for pre-season 🐉 #redv — St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) November 19, 2021

"Collectively this group will gain an understanding of what it takes to train in a full-time environment which will help push them to the next level," Haran said.

"The local juniors have played a lot together and with some others already established in our NRL squad. To see that clear pathway to the NRL will only challenge them to improve.

"Molo is another who has created his own path and now has the opportunity to train full-time. He's a great prospect and comes well prepared to handle the demands of pre-season training."

The Dragons have also confirmed that former Sharks playmaker Jack A Williams will not continue his training deal with the club.

Williams joined the Red V pre-season program last month and is the grandson of Dragons Immortal Reg Gasnier.