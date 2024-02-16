The Parramatta Eels enter 2024 on the back of a dramatic collapse in 2023, and under a mountain of pressure.

The blue and gold endured a topsy-turvy campaign over the last 12 months, but it was one that ultimately wound up with the club finishing outside of the top eight.

Coming off a year where they had made the grand final, it was disappointing at best and downright terrible at worst.

There is little to no doubt that another season like the last one will leave Brad Arthur scrambling for his own head coaching future, and a number of players wondering where their own long-term futures lie.

But there is also no doubt Parramatta have the cattle to turn things around. It's a side with an excellent spine, plenty of powerful forwards and exciting youth throughout the team.

Here are the questions which will determine whether they can do just that throughout the 2024 season.