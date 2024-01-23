The Cronulla Sharks will enter the 2024 season with a clear-cut number six, following the off-season departure of Matt Moylan.

Despite the solid return to prominence Moylan enjoyed in the last two years, his form dropped off at the end end of last season, and it's clear the Sharks had to go in a new direction.

While Trindall finished the season in first-grade, the fact he will enter 2024 as the clear-cut number six is a major vote of faith in him from the club coaching and recruitment staff.

The thing with the Sharks is this - they are always going to be guided by Nicho Hynes. If he wants the ball, he gets it. That is just the truth of the situation when you have one of the game's best halves who has almost single-handedly dragged the black, white and blue into the finals over the last two years.

Without Hynes, you really do shudder to imagine exactly where Cronulla would have been riding on the table over the last two years.

That's not to say they don't have other talent littered throughout the side, but Hynes is really the player who has brought it together. It's little surprise that if the Sharks win, Hynes is generally in their top handful of performers on the park.

That said, he needs support, and there is a real feeling that Trindall, who finished 2023 strongly and comes into the new year as the first-choice, may be able to benefit from a strong pre-season and be just that for Hynes.