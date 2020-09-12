New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has stated that Cowboys halfback Michael Morgan should move to a different position to re-find his form, per Fox Sports.

Morgan was named as the Dally M halfback of the year in 2017, but has failed to reignite that flare in 2020, with the Cowboys struggling to mix and match the right players for their halves and fullback.

Fittler has suggested to incoming North Queensland coach Todd Payten that the team’s centres should make some room for Morgan in 2021.

“I think Michael Morgan should move to the centres,” Fittler said on Freddy and The Eighth.

“Michael Morgan is a fantastic player, great fella, good leader, but I don’t think he’s a half.

“I think he did a great job at fullback and he’d be a great centre, and that’s where I think his position is.”

“I think Jake Clifford is a better half than Michael Morgan,” he also claimed.

Andrew Johns was quick to argue Fittler’s stance, stating the uncertain future of Clifford will have a large impact on Morgan’s season next year.

“I’d have Morgan at five-eighth, but have him as a running five-eighth. I’d have Jake Clifford doing all the ball-playing.

“I don’t think Jake Clifford will be there next year, I think he will be moving. I think he should. I’ve got a feeling he may go to Newcastle.”

Morgan has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after sustaining a calf injury and will look to return to his best in 2021.

With Clifford a chance to leave the Cowboys, Johns still believes Payten has plenty of decent names at his disposal.

“They’ve got some great players like (Daejarn) Asi who we saw debut, he’s got class,” Johns said.

“They’ve got some players coming through, but Jake Clifford, I don’t think he’ll be there next year. I think he’ll be leaving.”

But he said: “I think Todd Payten has some players to work with.”