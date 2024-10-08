Fiji Bati have confirmed their 21-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships against Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

In what is arguably their best roster to date, Fiji has selected a star-studded squad that includes several current and former NRL players as the team looks to advance into the Pacific Championships tournament by winning the 2024 Pacific Bowl title.

Their back-line will consist of two-time premiership winner Sunia Turuva, ex-Grand Final players Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake and two players with a ton of experience in Michael Jennings and Kevin Naiqama.

Jennings joins the Fiji roster after previously playing 12 Tests for Tonga and seven Tests for Australia throughout his 307-NRL game career before deciding to hang up the boots at the end of this season.

Viliame Kikau will headline the forward pack and will be accompanied by club teammate Kitione Kautoga, Melbourne Storm front-rower and Wests Tigers rookie Jordan Miller.

Fiji Bati Squad

Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys)

Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

Taane Milne (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Michael Jennings (Retired)

Kevin Naiqama (Retired)

Waqa Blake (St Helens RLFC)

Kurt Donoghoe (The Dolphins)

Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Kitione Kautoga (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

Jordan Miller (Wests Tigers)

Nathan Kegg-Smith (Brisbane Tigers)

Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles)

Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Leopards)

Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Joe Lovodua (Doncaster)

James Valevatu (Wests Tigers)

Bayleigh Bentley-Hape (South Sydney Rabbitohs)