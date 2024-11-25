The younger brother of Gold Coast Titans outside back Jojo Fifita has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with an NRL team until the end of the 2029 season.

A 16-year-old front-rower, Viliami Fifita, has been slowly progressing through the Gold Coast Titans ranks and is a member of the Future Titans program.

Not to be confused with Viliami Fifita from the St George Illawarra Dragons, the young gun is one of many players who have impressed at schoolboy level and recently faced the Melbourne Storm in a development clash alongside the likes of Fynn Laffranchi, Jahzayis (JZ) Perenara-Livapulu and Jordan Hotere.

Unlikely to be seen in the NRL for many years to come, this hasn't stopped the Titans from signing him until the end of the 2029 season on a four-year contract, per Wide World of Sports.

It is understood that club officials are hoping he can stay at the club well beyond then as part of the next generation of players.

Interestingly enough, this news coincides with reports that his older brother Jojo Fifita is on the verge of re-signing with the Titans on a three-year contract that will keep him on the Gold Coast until the end of 2028.

Able to play either on the wing or in the centres, the 21-year-old registered 19 matches this season - his most since making his debut in 2022 - and produced several highlights, which included scoring ten tries.

Forming a formidable partnership with Keano Kini and Alofiana Khan-Pereira in the backline at the Titans, he will only get better over time and is yet to reach his full potential.