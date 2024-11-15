Gold Coast Titans outside back Jojo Fifita is reportedly set to re-sign with the club on a three-year contract.

Currently off-contract at the end of 2025, Fifita has been able to negotiate with rival outfits since November 1 on a transfer market that is skinny when it comes to options on the wing.

But it's understood the talented 21-year-old never entertained the option, and will instead re-sign with the Titans until at least the end of 2028 per a News Corp report.

The contract is a major show of faith in the youngster from the club, who see a big future for he and other emerging winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira.

It's understood the offer has been on the table for some time for Fifita, but that talks have progressed positively and a deal should be completed in the coming weeks.

Fifita has now managed 41 NRL games, with 19 of those coming in 2024. In what was his best NRL season to date, the youngster scored 10 of his 16 career tries across the 19 games, but also averaged 150 metres per contest as part of a Titans side that struggled to escape the grips of the bottom of the table during their first season under Des Hasler.

Fifita also had 40 tackle busts, 4 try assists and 16 line breaks. He was well and truly outplayed by Khan-Pereira though who scored 24 tries in 21 games to win the NRL's try-scoring award.

Fifita's form went on an upward trend throughout the season, and he scored a hat-trick and two doubles in the final six games of the year while he made over 200 metres twice in the final six weeks.

The Titans will be hoping he carries that form into the new year where he again will fight for a spot in Hasler's best 17.

Hasler is a fan of Fifita but has acknowledged there is still plenty for him to work on defensively, where he tackled at a tick under 85 per cent during the 2024 campaign.